Pretzel-loving Twitter user manifests Auntie Anne’s drive-thru

Katherine Snyder enjoys a hot pretzel beside the tweet that started it all Photo : Auntie Anne’s

If Oprah has taught us anything, it’s that if you focus on something you want really, really hard, “The Secret”(®) will find a way to make your dreams come true. I don’t know how exactly the universe works its magic—all I know is that earlier this year I spent about ten whole minutes wondering if a squirrel could eat an entire slice of cheese pizza, and a few weeks later, the bushy-tailed answer came straight to my front door. If you can dream it, you can (maybe?) do it!

Need more proof of the power of positive thinking? Look no further than the tale of Katherine Snyder of Buffalo, New York, who inadvertently manifested her dreams into reality with a single pretzel-themed tweet:

“Honestly if Auntie Anne’s ditched being in malls and started drive thru’s, I would be there every damn day,” reads a tweet written by Snyder on May 24 of this year. “Who wouldn’t love a drive through with hot pretzels??”

The tweet garnered hundreds of comments and hundreds of thousands of likes. And guess what happened? That’s right, Auntie Anne’s branched out of the mall and opened its first pretzel drive-thru in Wylie, Texas. I know that all the cynics out there will try to find a logical, non-supernatural explanation for this. I prefer to believe in magic, despite the fact that I personally wrote about Auntie Anne’s opening a drive-thru four days before this tweet even existed. For all I know, this could have been a dream Snyder has been holding in her heart for years, and her deep love for hot pretzels may have been just the push the universe needed to bring the Auntie Anne’s drive-thru into existence.

Being a company that is always on the lookout for innovative ways to celebrate pretzel-induced joy, Auntie Anne’s rewarded Snyder for her viral tweet with an all-expenses-paid trip to Wylie, Texas, where she became the very first person to experience the wonder of a drive-thru Auntie Anne’s pretzel at the location’s grand opening. Now, try explaining how something like that happens without divine intervention and/or Oprah.

The new Auntie Anne’s drive-thru is sharing its real estate with Jamba, which is owned by the same parent company, Focus Brands. The company has previously noted that more than 25% of Jamba Juice locations currently have drive-thrus, and the company’s goal is to add a drive-thru to half of all new locations. Maybe, if you’re pure of heart and really love pretzels, the universe will bring an Auntie Anne’s drive-thru to your town, too.