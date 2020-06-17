Aunt Jemima has (finally) retired

Photo : Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket ( Getty Images )

As ongoing protests across the nation highlight the systemic injustice and racism that underpin American society, the Black Lives Matter movement has seen a growing number of major brands declare themselves allies. We’ve already seen some companies reckon with their own problematic branding, but now, the ultimate symbol of regressive advertising, the go-to example of “how is this still a thing?” in the American economy, is being retired: Aunt Jemima will soon be gone forever.



According to NBC News, Quaker Oats, owner of the Aunt Jemima brand, announced today that the Aunt Jemima line of pancake mixes and syrups will be renamed and given an entirely new image, in recognition of the fact that “Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype.”

Since 1889, the brand has used an image of a Black woman as its mascot. The name and character of “Aunt Jemima” is derived from minstrel shows, as historian Riché Richardson explained in The New York Times, and the logo, as well as print advertisements, originally depicted the character in offensive stereotypical blackface. The company has often tried to layer a rosier brand history over the unvarnished true one; in fact, you can see the back-and-forth of competing narratives all over the Aunt Jemima Wikipedia page, as a historical note on the “mammy” archetype transitions sharply to the ingredient list of the original 1889 pancake mix.

But it’s 2020, and though Quaker has taken half-measures to improve the Aunt Jemima branding over the years—such as remove her signature head kerchief in the most recent redesign—the foundations upon which the entire brand is built are simply unsalvageable. After 130 years of profiting from the stereotype, the company has finally accepted this reality.

“As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers’ expectations,” said Quaker Foods North America in a press release. It has also announced it will donate $5 million over the next five years “to create meaningful, ongoing support and engagement in the Black community.”

This popular line of syrups and pancake mixes will be renamed soon, and new packaging should be hitting shelves this October. (It will not be “Aunt Karen,” despite what you read on Twitter.) Looks like it only took 130 years for a pancake company to acknowledge the harm that nostalgic depictions of slavery in a grocery store aisle can cause.