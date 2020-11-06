In feats of endurance, Atlanta Falcons’ Keith Smith eats Chipotle 4 to 5 times a day

Photo : mikroman6 ( Getty Images )

It’s no joke that professional athletes need a lot of fuel to get through their day. At some point, eating that much probably gets to be a chore, which means if you don’t want to bake off an extraordinary amount of protein every morning, you probably need to find a favorite place to pick up a quick meal. This is where Atlanta Falcons’ fullback’s Keith Smith romance with Chipotle begins.

The Score reports that Smith eats Chipotle four to five times a day, and he always gets the same order.

Smith confessed his gastronomic obsession on the latest episode of the Endless Hustle podcast. “You probably won’t believe it, but most people who know me know that it’s legit. I actually eat Chipotle about four or five times a day,” Smith said. “Like this is not a joke. Like four or five times a day I got my bowl. Same thing every time... I get chicken and then I get the side of rice and then a side of beans.”

Smith is a man of habit, and you have to admire a person who doesn’t get sick of eating the same thing all the time. His version of the bowl includes some carbohydrates from the rice, plenty of protein from the chicken, and lots of fiber from the beans. I personally don’t think I could hack it—but then again, I don’t exert my body for a living, unless you count sitting in front of a laptop all day.

Speaking of giant men eating giant things: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s diet is also something that must be seen to be believed. According to Man of Many, Johnson plows down an insane amount of food per meal, and he eats five meals a day.

For example, one meal consists of 10 ounces of steak, two cups of oatmeal, three egg whites, one whole egg, and one glass of watermelon juice. The watermelon juice is a nice refreshing touch, though in my professional culinary experience, I would not pair these foods together. Based off of what I’ve learned today, I may actually be glad I’m not a professional athlete.