Astronauts: They’re just like us. After a long work week, they just want to lay low and eat pizza, you know?

A brief story from the undeniably cool Space.com directs our attention to the above tweet from astronaut Nick Hague, one of the four astronauts currently in residence in the U.S. portion of the International Space Station. It’s worth clicking that tweet to get a better look at the photos, but in short, they capture the crew making their own customized personal pizzas with, baking them (sideways!) in an oven, and floating them through the air.

“A long week of hard work and spacewalk prep calls for a pizza party,” Hague wrote on in the tweet, which he posted on April 5. “Making pizza in space is similar to making pizza on Earth, the only difference is our ovens look a little different and our pizza can float! Anyone on Earth having pizza tonight?”

The answer was yes, people love pizza.

Hague posts on Twitter with some frequency, though his pizza-centric tweets are relatively few. If you are, like this writer, a giant nerd about cool space stuff, give him a follow (and give Space.com a click.)