Cake artist honors Home Alone with gargantuan gingerbread McCallister house

Birthdays call for cake, but winter birthdays? Those call for gingerbread. That’s why, in honor of the 30th anniversary of Home Alone’s UK release, a cake designer crafted a five-foot gingerbread replica of the McCallister home from the film. The project, a partnership with Disney+, is 1.25 meters tall (roughly four feet) and 1.7 meters wide (roughly five feet). It also includes 63 trees, 33 windows, 14 pizza b oxes, and six lamp posts. Zero partridges, zero pear trees. Exactly one crotchety, misunderstood neighbor (pictured below).

Disney+ commissioned award-winning artist and cake designer Michelle Wibowo to recreate the film set using edible ingredients. The process took more than 300 hours, according to the press release, and Wibowo delivered. The home is packed with detail, including a tiny gingerbread Kevin, Buzz’s pet tarantula, the Little Nero’s pizza delivery car, and the treacherous Oh-Kay Plumbing and Heating van courtesy of bumbling villains Harry and Marv. The scene also includes Kevin’s treehouse and the paint cans used in one of Kevin’s most excellent booby traps.

A rabid Home Alone fan, Wibowo was a natural fit for the project, says the press release. “I jumped at the chance because it is one of my favourite Christmas movies,” she told Disney+. “It doesn’t really feel like Christmas in our house until we have seen it at least twice!” If you’re planning to include Home Alone in your cozy Christmas movie marathon (eating junk and watching rubbish, etc.), you can now snag it on Disney+ along with Home Alone 2 and 3.