There’s only one lesson to be learned from the following ordeal, and it is this: Buffets, stock your crab legs properly. You know people want ’em. They’re the main attraction; the center ring of the buffet three-ring circus. Wings? We’ll wait. Salad needs replenishing? Who cares! But crab legs—you best not skimp on the crab legs.

Why not? Because here’s what happens when you don’t: Huntsville, Alabama police arrested two individuals last month following a brawl at the Meteor Buffet over who would get first dibs on the fresh tray of crab legs. The Associated Press reports the individuals are charged with disorderly conduct and assault.

News station WHNT spoke with police officer Gerald Johnson, who was apparently enjoying a meal at said buffet restaurant when the fight broke out. He says he looked up from his plate when he heard plates shattering and metal tongs clashing: “It’s not something you typically hear, if you can imagine a fencing match,” he said.

Both parties in the incident claimed the other had cut them in line for the crab legs.

“They’d been waiting there for the crab legs for a good 10, 20 minutes. When they finally came out, it’s very heated. Especially if someone is taking more than their fair share,” said Johnson.

Again, buffets, don’t let this happen at your establishment. Lay out plenty of crab legs, make sure the carving station is stocked (keeping an eye on the knives), and everything will be fine.