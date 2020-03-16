Arnold Schwarzenegger, Whiskey the pony, and Lulu the donkey have a message for you

Photo : Icon Sportswire ( Getty Images )

The governors of Illinois, Ohio, and California have announced that all the restaurants in their states are closed for the time being. You can still order takeout and delivery, but there’s no more dining in. Arnold Schwarzenegger, former Mr. Olympia, Terminator, and governor of California has taken it upon himself to spread this message in language even a donkey and a pony can understand:

Proper handwashing instruction is already so last week, but in case you need a refresher, Arnold and his dog Cherry are ready to help:

While you watch, take a few minutes to marvel at Arnold’s collection of knick knacks and try to imagine his domestic life. It seems very sweet to me, and I’m very pleased that he allows his pets into the house and onto his sink.