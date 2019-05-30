Photo: Rich Polk (Getty Images)

Singer, performer, and mango enthusiast Ariana Grande was forced to cancel two shows this week for health reasons. According to ABC News, she announced on Tuesday she was “so beyond devastated” to have to cancel two Florida concerts after she woke up “incredibly sick.” Now, she’s updated fans about that illness: It’s a tomato allergy.

In an Instagram post yesterday, Grande wrote that she had a bad reaction to eating a tomato which partially closed her throat and made her feel “like I’m swallowing a cactus.” Not without a sense of irony about the situation, she added this in a P.S.: “there is NOTHING MORE UNFAIR THAN AN ITALIAN WOMAN DEVELOPING AN ALLERGY TO TOMATOES IN HER MID TWENTIES.”

Adult-onset allergies are more common than people might think; a large-scale study published in the JAMA Network Open earlier this year found that half of adults who have food allergies developed at least one allergy as an adult.

There is an especially “unfair” aspect to that, as there are to most health conditions, as Grande so succinctly stated. To have eaten tomatoes one’s entire life and then discover, at age 25, that you suddenly have a sensitivity or allergy to them would be baffling. Hopefully for Grande, the allergy doesn’t inhibit her health or career in any significant way. Maybe gelato and cannoli are still on the safe list?