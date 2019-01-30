Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images for Billboard)

Celebrities: They’re just like us! Even they can’t avoid Google mistranslating Asian script and permanently marking their typos on their bodies. Reigning pop queen Ariana Grande recently learned this the hard way. She got a tattoo with Chinese lettering on her palm that she thought meant “7 Rings,” in honor of her new single/“My Favorite Things” ripoff-homage.

But when she posted her new tat on Instagram (now deleted), many of her followers were quick to point out that her new body graphic actually means “small charcoal grill.” (Please insert “thank u, next tattoo artist” joke here.)

Everyone from Cosmo to CNN is hot on the Ariana Grande tattoo typo news, with CNN pointing out that Grande copped to the error in some now-deleted tweets: “Indeed, I left out “つの指” which should have gone in between… It hurt like fuck n still looks tight. I wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao. But this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if I miss it enough I’ll suffer thru the whole thing next time.” Fortunately, she is also a “huge fan of tiny bbq grills,” so who knows, maybe she’ll just leave it? Check it out the next time there’s a shot of her palm.

Speaking of, another interesting point about that now-deleted picture: