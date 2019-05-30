Screenshot: Incredible Egg (YouTube)

I know my eggs, but I’m not sure the farmers in this new Incredible Egg commercial do. In the two-and-a-half-minute spot, the farmers—Tom and Tracy Smith—tout their discovery of “dinner eggs.” Dinner eggs, according to these farmers who supposedly know what they’re talking about, are a special kind of egg that you eat for dinner.

Except in the video—titled The Dinner Egg Phenomenon—it’s clear they’re just flipping a regular egg upside-down and calling it a dinner egg. Tom and Tracy and the egg-marketing people, you’re not fooling me. I am onto your shenanigans. The grocery-store manager says dinner eggs are flying off the shelves, but people should realize they can just use regular eggs to make dinner foods. I can’t believe I have to spell this all out.



I guess I have to. You can use regular eggs to make dinner, just so you know! Shakshuka. Fried rice. Huevos rancheros. Quiche. Lyonnaise salad. Pasta carbonara. Avocado toast with poached egg. Egg salad sandwich. Pepper and egg sandwich. Burger with egg. Pizza with egg.

Something can be labeled a “phenomenon” if its existence causes a head-tilt. No need to sell the dinner egg when it’s already been sold.