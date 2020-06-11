Are brown eggs better than white eggs?

Welcome to Burning Questions, The Takeout’s video series in which we answer all your culinary quandaries and ponderings.

At the grocery store, you’re presented with a lot of different choices when it comes to buying eggs. Large, extra-large, jumbo, organic, cage-free, GMO-free, pasture-raised, 12-count, 18-count, 36-count, Grade A, Grade AA. Once you make it through that battery of options, you’ve got one more big decision to make: brown eggs or white eggs? Is there a difference between the two, and is one healthier or tastier than the other?

We spoke to a number of sources to figure out what makes brown and white eggs distinct from each other, and whether there are any benefits or drawbacks to purchasing either variety. To read our full investigation, head here.