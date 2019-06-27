Photo: delightnami (iStock)

Last Call Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.

My latest dive down the YouTube rabbithole comes from, of all places, the esteemed video journalists of Architectural Digest. The magazine, which by law must be placed next to an Eames lounge chair, has produced a successful video series called Open Door, in which celebrities offer tours of their expensive homes. Unlike MTV Cribs, which was loud and often made viewers want to punch their television screens, Open Door is much less pretentious than you’d think. The words that most often slipped from my lips were, “Oh that’s nice.”

Start with Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard’s tour of their Brooklyn home. They seem like a couple I’d like to invite over to dinner some time. Call me, Mags and Pete?

You can find more of Architectural Digest’s video series here.