Arby’s keeps getting classier with LaDainian Tomlinson’s Arby’s Steakhouse

If you thought that there was no possible way for Arby’s to get classier, think again! Following the introduction of the petite filet sandwich, Arby’s is teaming up with legendary NFL running back LaDanian Tomlinson to transform one of its New York City locations into a very fancy steakhouse— for one day only.

The Grand Opening and Grand Closing of LaDainian Tomlinson’s Arby’s Steakhouse will happen this Thursday, November 7th, with Tomlinson on site to sign sandwiches (seriously) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to the steakhouse’s website, LaDainian Tomlinson’s Arby’s Steakhouse can be found “nestled between two other businesses and conveniently located near the M104 and Q23 bus lines.”

It’s a logical career decision for the NFL Hall of Famer, who is following in the footsteps of other sports great like Michael Jordan and John Elway who opened steakhouses post-retirement. The menu will consist of just two sandwiches, which can be paired with an fine selection of sodas and Powerade. Inside, the steakhouse will be absolutely dripping with elegant touches, including tablecloths, votive candles, football memorabilia, and real forks. Reservations for this truly unique and luxurious culinary experience are strongly encouraged.

