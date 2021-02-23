AOC volunteers at Texas food bank, raises $4 million

AOC giving away boxes of food in her home district of Queens, New York, last fall Photo : Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin ( Getty Images )

Last week, as you may have heard, most of Texas was battered by winter storms. Texas, a Southern state that is off the national power grid because reasons, does not have the infrastructure to deal with winter storms. No snow plows, no salt for the roads, no backup generators, no de-icers for the windmills, no way to keep pipes from bursting. It spiraled from there: no food, no restaurants, no basic services. Everything was, in a word, fucked.



Over the weekend, Harper’s Bazaar tells us, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York flew down to Houston to join her fellow congresswomen Sylvia Garcia and Sheila Jackson Lee, who had volunteered to pack up meals at the Houston Food Bank. She tweeted this information to her 12.5 million followers.

She posted updates and selfies throughout the weekend. By Saturday afternoon, they had raised $4 million via ActBlue.

Ted Cruz, the senator from Texas, meanwhile... Never mind. You all know. Except that he did not go to Señor Frog’s while he was in Cancun. That is a vicious lie.