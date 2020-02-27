An unfortunate running list of food companies that have declared bankruptcy in 2020 [Updated]

Photo : golubovy ( iStock )

Update, February 27, 2020: For the second time since 2016, Boston-based soup and sandwich chain Cosi has declared bankruptcy. At its peak in 2008, there were 151 Cosi locations across the U.S.; today, after the closure of 30 units this past December, that number is down to 13 company-owned restaurants, three catering-only commissaries, and 16 franchised locations.

Original article, January 28, 2020:: 2020 is shaping up to be a bad year for food-related businesses. Already this month, Lucky’s Market, Fairway Market, the Borden Dairy Company, Krystal Burger, and Burgerim have either declared bankruptcy or announced that they are on their way there.

Yesterday Bar Louie, the bro-tastic “gastropub” chain where you can always find That Guy hanging out at happy hour, announced it, too, has filed for Chapter 11 and will be putting itself up for sale. Nation’s Restaurant News reports that it has already closed 38 “underperforming locations,” and this weekend, several more in Cincinnati, Buffalo, Colorado Springs, and Rochester, New York, shut down without prior notice. But “profitable core locations” will remain in operation, CEO Tom Fricke said in a statement. Some hours will be happier than others.