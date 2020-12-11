Americans have spoken, and their favorite holiday cookies are boring

Photo : NurPhoto ( Getty Images )

Listen, I’m not gonna kick a holiday cookie out of bed. Give me a spread of festive desserts, tuck a napkin into my collar, and leave me alone for a few hours. I’ll be the jolliest son of a bitch around. That being said, although I don’t discriminate against holiday cookies, I do have preferences. Of course, so do the rest of American adults: according to a recent survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Bob’s Red Mill, 40% of U.S. adults will drop everything for a chocolate chip cookie during the holidays.

During the study, participants were asked to select their favorite from a list of 10 crowd-pleasing holiday cookies. Chocolate chip is the definitive fave here, winning big with a whopping 40% of respondents. Somewhat surprisingly, thumbprints took last place, with only 16% of respondents citing it as their favorite. The final rankings are as follows:

1. Chocolate chip

2. Peanut butter

3. Sugar

4. Gingerbread

5. Snickerdoodle

6. Oatmeal raisin

7. Shortbread

8. Peanut butter blossoms (topped with a single chocolate Hershey’s Kiss)

9. Snowballs

10. Thumbprints

Like I said, I’m not gonna turn my nose up at any of these little confections. But I am deeply surprised to see thumbprints, shortbread, and peanut butter blossoms so low down the list. I could be wrong, but I’ve never seen a recipe for a plain ol’ peanut butter cookie that satisfies like a peanut butter blossom. And a shortbread cookie is so much more toothsome than a run-of-the-mill sugar cookie! Maybe I need to get hip with the times. In any case, the entries we received for our Holiday Cookie Contest could blow all these cookies out of the water.