Photo: 10 Barrel Brewing Co.

If there was ever a beer that could encapsulate the feeling of being a weird tween dragged to the movie-rental store and forced to compromise with your sniveling little brother on a “family comedy” because you’re too lamely prepubescent to have plans on a Friday night, this is that beer. The Last Blockbuster is a new beer brewed in collaboration with Bend, Oregon’s Blockbuster store, the last remaining Blockbuster in the U.S. (Alaska was home to a few holdout locations, thanks to the high price of broadband internet there, but those too closed this summer.)

The beer is made by Bend’s 10 Barrel Brewing, which was bought by Anheuser-Busch in 2014. The brewery will release the beer September 21 with a party at—where else—America’s last Blockbuster— and it will also be available for a limited time at 10 Barrel’s six brewpub locations (two in Bend; one in Denver; one in Portland, Oregon; one in Boise, Idaho; and one in San Diego).

The beer’s label bills it as “S1nist0r black ale with nuances of red licorice;” S1nist0r is the name of a schwarzbier 10 Barrel has brewed before. Schwarzbier is a traditionally German style brewed with roasted malts that gives it a black color and dark-cocoa flavor. A press release says the beer “pairs perfectly with buttery theater popcorn and your favorite movie-sized chocolate with a light body, smooth finish, and hints of nostalgia.”