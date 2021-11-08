For those among us who love movie theater popcorn but hate actually leaving the house and enjoying a film on the big screen in order to get some, AMC is here. CNBC reports that the movie theater giant is soon making its cinematic snack available to buy in stores, mall kiosks, and more.

Advertisement

AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn will make popcorn onsite in its own standalone stores as well as select pop(corn)-up locations, working to replicate that freshly made flavor that comes from the theater snack bar, though it’s unclear if customers will be able to butter it up themselves.

Along with traditional and gourmet (!) flavors of popcorn, the locations will also have an assortment of movie theater candy (perfect for pairing with your popcorn or collecting as ingredients for a Movie Theater Popcorn Cake) and Coca-Cola Freestyle machines. All that’s missing is a jazzy carpet design, some sticky floors, and, ya know, the actual movie part of moviegoing.

But even with all the add-ons, AMC execs make it clear this business venture is all about the popcorn. “Needless to say, AMC knows popcorn ever so well,” said AMC CEO Adam Aron. “On our busiest days, AMC Theatres currently pops in the range of 50 tons of popcorn per day.”

The next step will be introducing pre-packaged microwavable popcorn packets to grocery and convenience stores across the country. It seems impossible to capture the true magic of movie theater popcorn with a bag and the microwave’s mysterious “popcorn” button—something snack brands have been trying to perfect for decades—but darn it, AMC is gonna try anyway.

To me, part of the appeal of movie theater popcorn is the experience of eating it in the dark, stuffing my lil’ face one giant handful at a time with my eyes mesmerized, planted firmly on the screen, unaware of just how many kernels are actually landing down my shirt or on my lap. Call me when that feeling can be replicated in a microwavable bag.