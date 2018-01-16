Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Looking for the perfect gift for the Oreo lover in your life? The new monthly Cookie Club subscription might be a welcome offering if you have some excess cash currently burning a hole in your pocket. Mental Floss and Delish report that Amazon now offers this subscription in three- ($59.97), six- ($119.94), and 12-month ($239.88) increments. While about $20 a month may seem a bit pricey, Amazon explains that the package includes a gift box containing “two Oreo flavors, a one-of-a-kind Oreo inspired gift, and recipe card, all in an artistically designed Oreo gifting box. Each month you’ll enjoy new Oreo product innovations, or tried and true favorites.”



For example, someone who already received the January box reports that it contains “cinnamon Oreo cookies, chocolate hazelnut Oreos, Oreo hot cocoa mix, Oreo socks, and a recipe for cinnamon Oreo mug cake.” So, pricier than just buying two packs of Oreos would be, but with some fancy packaging and extra swag. And hey, Valentine’s Day is just around the corner.