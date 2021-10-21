It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Time for the Aldi holiday product rollout! There are plenty of seasonal sweet and savory items hitting the shelves soon, but we all know what we’re really here for: the advent calendars.

The grocery store chain is so in tune with the demands of their customers that last year they declared November 3 “National Advent Calendar Day,” coinciding with the release of the year’s calendars, and this year they’re keeping the tradition alive. A press release sent to The Takeout reveals that this year’s lineup includes 26 different calendars ranging in price from $1.49 (the Choceur Advent Calendar) to $59.99 (the 2021 Collection Wine Advent Calendar). 26!

And in between it looks like there’s a little something for everyone. New this year is the Merry Moments My Friend Gnome Kit ($24.99), which seems like an Aldi-brand Elf on the Shelf. Press materials say, “Children will enjoy waking up to find these mischievous creatures, also known as Santa’s little helpers, in a new place every morning. The kit includes everything needed for the Gnome to create mischief all 24 days leading up to the holidays, as well as a storybook to read with the family.”

There are also plenty of other toy options for the little ones, a calendar with 12 days of bath fizzers, and options for cats and dogs. But here at The Takeout we’re all about the edible and drinkable treats—some highlights include Connelleys 12 Days of Irish Cream ($29.99), Emporium Selection Cheese Advent Calendar ($14.99), Moser Roth 24 Days of Christmas Nutcracker Advent Calendar ($8.99), and Sparkling Wine Countdown to the New Year ($29.99).

From personal experience, these babies usually sell out fast, so if you’re in the market for one it’s probably best to celebrate National Advent Calendar Day in the aisles of Aldi. And while you’re there, don’t forget to use these tips from a professional chef for all your non-holiday grocery needs.