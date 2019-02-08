Photo: Marc DEVILLE / Contributor (Getty Images)

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, sans Ariana Grande, and if you can’t get your cheese via “Thank U, Next,” you’ll have to get it from somewhere else. Like Aldi!



On February 6, the grocery chain and object of The Takeout’s affection began carrying a limited release from its Happy Farms line. The six cheeses each bear the pun-altered name of a sweet ’80s jam, and as such we are straight-up required to support their existence. We cannot pick a favorite, we cannot find fault in any of these names, and our only regrets are a) that there are only six, and b) that they will only be available for a short time. Behold:

The cheeses, each priced (per INSIDER) at $3.49, are as follows, and bless them each and every one:

Wake Me Up Before You Goat Goat

Sweet Cheddar Of Mine

Girls Just Wanna Have Fontina

Pour Some Gouda On Me

Total Eclipse Of The Havarti

One more regret: No “Take On Brie”?