No matter how much we beg and plead, the alcoholic seltzer trend, it seems, shows no signs of slowing down. That’s in part because every beloved drink feels the need to jump on the bandwagon, from cheap beer staples to convenience store iced tea to the most superior sparkling water, all to mixed (let’s be honest, mostly underwhelming) results. But now soda brands are game to booze up their best-selling bubbles, and with that Fresca enters the ring.

Later this year, Mixed Fresca will hit shelves, CNN reports. The spirit-based canned cocktail will be concocted through a partnership with Coca-Cola and Corona brewer Constellation Brands, but there’s not much to be said about what exactly those cocktails will taste like (or even look like) yet. All that we know now is that according to Coca-Cola, Fresca Mixed will be “inspired by recipes created by Fresca fans from around the globe.”

So why Fresca? The soda in question was chosen, according to the brands, because of its recent surge in popularity as a zero-calorie and no-sugar drink, making it the perfect cocktail mixer. And I imagine the grapefruit flavor of the soda is appealing as one of the go-to varieties of other seltzer brands like White Claw, not to mention its versatility when it comes to cocktail ingredients.

Andy Cohen is one of the soda’s biggest public supporters; he has long sipped on his signature drink, a mixture of Fresca and tequila called the “Fresquila,” on his Bravo show Watch What Happens Live. It’s a combination that may well serve as inspiration for one of the Mixed Fresca flavors, replicating a paloma of sorts.

Even though we at The Takeout are hitting a bit of seltzer fatigue, I’m cautiously optimistic about Mixed Fresca’s potential, especially as a summer treat. In the meantime, a homemade Fresquila doesn’t sound half bad.