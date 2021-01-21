Al Roker makes Wawa run for Joe Biden’s favorite snacks

President Joe Biden talks with NBC anchor Al Roker as he and and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden walk along Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House during Inaugural celebrations on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo : Doug Mills/Pool ( Getty Images )

Joe Biden had a pretty busy day yesterday. He woke up a few hours before dawn, went to mass, schmoozed with friends and colleagues, took a long walk, banged out more work in a day than I’ve done all month, had a housewarming party, gave a few speeches, saw some fireworks, and somehow found time to become the 46th president of the United States. I’m exhausted just from typing that out. The only way I know how to keep up that sort of energy level is with the regular consumption of snacks, so I spent much of yesterday worrying about whether President Biden and Vice President Harris were eating enough. (Laura Bush always keeps snacks in her purse, but who knows if she’s passed that bit of White House wisdom to Dr. Jill or Doug Emhoff yet.)

Today correspondent Al Roker knows a thing or two about snacks, and about the pomp and circumstance surrounding a peaceful transfer of power; back in 2013, Roker famously scored the first official “interview” of Obama’s second term by screaming at the former president from the sidelines of his Inauguration Day Parade route and managed to score a fist bump from then-Vice President Biden. Understanding all the weight and meaning that yesterday carried, and knowing what a physically grueling day it can be for the guests of honor, Roker devised the perfect plan to grab the president’s attention: a bag of snacks from Wawa.

And it worked! Millions of people were able to witness a historic second Roker-Biden fist bump, and suddenly, all of existence felt a little more normal. How long that feeling will last, it’s too soon to tell, but for now let’s enjoy it with all our might.

As for the snacks he picked up at Wawa, Roker did some research and picked up their favorites: “Cookies for the first lady. We’ve got Snickers for the president,” said Roker. “I believe the second gentleman likes jerky, and we have Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups for the vice president.”