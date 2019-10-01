Photo: BrianAJackson (iStock)

High drama occurred at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago yesterday when a remote-controlled cart carrying snacks and beverages went rogue, began spinning in circles, and very nearly crashed into the nose of an airplane until a quick-thinking ramp worker drove a transport vehicle right into it. Drinks scattered on the ground, but no one was hurt. It was then tweeted out by the equally quick-thinking Dr. Kevin Klauer, who had the presence of mind to capture the whole thing on video. It is truly magnificent.



But perhaps it needs background music? What would be an appropriate choice?

