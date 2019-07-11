Last CallLast Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.
Whatever your thoughts on the hard seltzer explosion, the phenomenon now has its quintessential viral moment courtesy of comedian Trevor Wallace’s YouTube video titled *drinks White Claw once*. (Choice quote: “It’s like a Four Loko that went to private school.”) The video, which has 1.1 million views and counting, led Wallace to sell a t-shirt that read “Ain’t No Laws When You’re Drinkin’ Claws.” But, it turns out, there are laws—specifically, trademark ones.
Wallace tweeted that fans who purchased the shirt were issued refunds; VinePair reports White Claw’s legal team asked Wallace to stop selling them.
“I’m TRULY sorry,” Wallace tweeted.