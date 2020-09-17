A UK supermarket is selling sacks of wet hard boiled eggs and the internet has some thoughts

Photo : Zen RialClose-up of three white eggs in boiling water ( Getty Images )

While browsing Twitter is mostly just a convenient way of initiating a major depressive episode, occasionally the platform produces imagery so comically horrifying that the only thing you can do is share it with as many people as possible. So, to that end, check out this photo of a sack of wet hard boiled eggs being sold at at an outpost of Morrisons, the fourth largest supermarket chain in the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

As you might have imagined, people have a lot of thoughts about this. The tweet currently has 20,000 retweets and just shy of 120,000 likes, and is inspiring consternation across the internet. Of course, per an investigation by the U.K. news site Metro, the answer is actually pretty straight forward:

“A spokesperson told Metro.co.uk: ‘These boiled eggs are prepared for our salad bar. Sometimes, rather than wasting them, we offer them to customers directly.’ As for the water they’re in, this is just the normal (often salted) water that the eggs are kept in once they’re peeled to stop them from shrivelling up.”

Advertisement

Still, the whole thing is a bit mystifying. For one, those eggs are clearly not refrigerated, which seems like a problem. The sacks are also labeled as containing five eggs, when they clearly contain exponentially more, and the price is a very reasonable £1, which is currently around $1.30.

And seriously, what is this, a sly reference to “Cool Hand Luke”? Other than body builders, who needs this volume of hard boiled eggs?