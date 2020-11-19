A running list of food brands giving back this season

Photo : CatLane ( Getty Images )

It’s the season of giving, and if anything good has come out of this year, it’s the reminder that we’re all in this together. It’s also the season where massive corporations and multinational conglomerates invite us to support those in need by giving them money, and though I’ve always viewed this marketing ploy from the most cynical of perspectives, this year I’ll take all the tidings of comfort and joy I can get. If you’re going to spend money on groceries and takeout anyway, you might as well make sure a portion of the proceeds goes to a good cause, right? Here are some brands making donations to charitable foundations this season; we’ll update the list as we hear from more companies spreading the wealth.

Aviation Gin / Laughing Man Coffee

The ever delightful Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are teaming up with Sam’s Club to raise money for two good causes: the SickKids Foundation, which funds medical research for pediatric illnesses, and Jackman’s Laughing Man Foundation, which supports coffee farming communities in Colombia, Peru, and Ethiopia. I could write more about it, but it’s much more fun to have these two gentlemen explain things themselves:





From November 10 to December 20, anyone can “vote” for Team Ryan or Team Hugh by purchasing Reynolds’ Aviation Gin or Jackman’s Laughing Man Coffee at Sam’s Club—or you can just cast a vote on the promotion’s official website. Five entrants will be selected to attend a virtual party with Ryan and Hugh, and the winner of “the feud” will earn bragging rights only, as Sam’s Club will be donating equal amounts to both the Laughing Man Foundation and SickKids Foundation no matter what.

Cracker Barrel

November is Military Family Appreciation Month, so Cracker Barrel is supporting veterans in conjunction with Operation Homefront, which offers both critical assistance and long-term, recurring support to military families. For each Country Fried Turkey Family Meal Basket sold throughout November, Cracker Barrel will donate a $10 gift card to the charity, and the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation will make an additional $50,000 donation this season. You can place an order for this meal through the restaurant’s website.

November is National Adoption Month, and in honor of founder Dave Thomas (who was adopted), Wendy’s is raising money for the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Now through November 29, customers can order through the Wendy’s mobile app to get a free drink with any purchase. There’s no limit on how many times the offer can be redeemed, and each time a customer redeems the offer, Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper will donate $5 to the foundation.

Additionally, until January 31, 2021, you can buy a Wendy’s Frosty Key Tag for $2 to raise money for the DTFA. What is a Frosty Key Tag, you ask? Why, it’s a little piece of plastic that will get you a free Jr. Frosty with every single Wendy’s purchase you make in 2021. That’s right: free Frostys for a whole year.

