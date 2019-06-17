Photo: thesomegirl (Getty Images)

Last Call Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.

Author Andrea Nguyen is a friend of The Takeout who’s helped us understand the magnificence of Vietnamese pho and gave us a killer recipe for umami garlic noodles. We own every book she’s written and we encourage you to do the same.

Her latest contribution to the culinary arts: A helpful primer on her site, Viet World Kitchen, that helps readers decode pho menus and aid with pronunciation. (It’s not pronounce foe, more like fuhh? with an upward intonation.) Go give her some clicks, will ya?