The Takeout’s guide to the backyard barbecue

Photo : Neil Beckerman ( Getty Images )

Happy Memorial Day! Happy official start of summer! A lot of things will be different this year, but we will still have warm weather, and many of us will still have barbecues in the yard, even if there are only one or two people hovering around the grill instead of a crowd of guests. As always, The Takeout is here to help guide you through all your home cooking endeavors, whether they take place indoors or outdoors. Here are some of our best grilling tips and recipes to get your summer started off right.