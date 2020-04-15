When a 93-year-old woman demands more beer, she gets more beer

Photo : Logan Riely/Atlanta Braves ( Getty Images )

This has been a banner week for senior citizens who dutifully continue their steady, (hopefully) responsible boozing during quarantine. On Monday, we highlighted 100-year-old WWII veteran Ralph Wendorf, who divulged to news crews on his birthday that the secret to his longevity was putting “two cherries in my Manhattan.” (Good source of antioxidants, perhaps?) Now, we have Olive Veronesi, a 93-year-old Pennsylvania grandmother who realized her supply of Coors Light was running low, but didn’t want to leave her home during shelter-in-place orders. She found a way to get the message out.

In an interview with CBS News, Veronesi explains that she was down to her last 12 cans. “I have a beer every night,” she told CBS. “You know what, beer has vitamins in it. It’s good for you, only don’t overdo it.” Her appeal to the neighborhood quickly went viral, and her community delivered: two representatives from Molson Coors made a special delivery to her front porch on Monday that included 10 cases, or 150 cans, of fresh beer.

Veronesi cracked a beer open right on the porch in front of a camera crew, took a big sip, and declared, “That tastes pretty good.” We have our own thoughts on the taste of Coors Light, but today, we keep those to ourselves. Today is Olive’s day, and we can’t wait to see what she writes on her whiteboard next.