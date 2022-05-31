Chrysippus showed his ass at the dinner table

Hellenistic philosopher Chrysippus of Soli is widely considered to be a co-founder of Stoicism, a movement that prizes utter moral, emotional, and intellectual calm. Unfortunately, all that pent-up emotional expression got Chrysippus in the end. According to the account of Greek philosopher Diogenes, Chrysippus once saw a donkey eating figs and yelled: “Now give the donkey a pure wine to wash down the figs!” At that point, Chrysippus laughed so hard at his own joke that he fell on the ground and seized until he collapsed, apparently expired from the effort.

It does seem like Diogenes was a bit prone to exaggeration; numerous sources have him giving two distinct accounts of the death of Chrysippus. The other account involved drinking over-proof wine, which is admittedly not as flashy as the donkey story. Either way, Chrysippus clearly couldn’t handle himself at parties.