Taco Bell: Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme

Why we like this dish: If you’re looking for a high-protein meatless entree, the Black Bean Crunchwrap is a godsend. It’s exactly what it sounds like—the meatless version of Taco Bell’s signature Crunchwrap—and contains black beans, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and a crunchy, crunchy tostada shell, all wrapped up in a flour tortilla. It’s just as satisfying as its meaty counterpart, which is saying something considering that the Crunchwrap is one of God’s most splendid creations.

How vegetarian-friendly is it?: Definitely not vegan, but about as veg-friendly as fast food gets. T-Bell is the first quick-service restaurant to offer food certified by the American Vegetarian Association (AVA). The chain’s website does specify that “vegetarian and meat ingredients are handled in common, and cross contact may occur,” so keep that in mind.