Life is fragile. One minute, you’re strolling along, deleting emails on your phone and listening to Sisqó—the next, you’re dead, felled by a stray coconut. Or a hot dog. Or a rhubarb leaf.



When you think about it, all food has the potential to be deadly. A stray peanut could ignite anaphylaxis. A raw steak could attract a pack of wild dogs. A spaghetti noodle could wrap itself around your uvula like a boa constrictor. But some foods are deadlier than others, whether that’s due to their sourcing, preparation, natural toxicity, or rock-hard exterior. (Looking at you, coconut.) Regardless, even the deadliest foods are worth trying once before you—well, you know.