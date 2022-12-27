It’s time to go out with the old and in with the new, and in 2023 we need whatever is new to be as positive as possible. And while it’s ultimately up to us to make the most of a new year, there are plenty of existing culinary traditions that will give us a little help—and we can use all the help we can get. While planning the menu for your New Year’s Eve celebration or your day after hangover brunch, consider adding these luck-bringing dishes to the menu for a year filled with abundance and prosperity.