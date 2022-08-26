Working in food service can be great. You get to cook tasty meals, feed hungry people, and watch as they and their appetites walk blessedly out of your life. It’s a simple and uncomplicated process, almost as old as meat over flame.

But with the wrong mix of patrons or staff, a shift at the diner can be a deep-fried, teeth-grinding slice of pure hell. Sometimes a single phrase is all it takes to catapult your day from one extreme to the other; at o ther times, it’s the cumulative weight of banal interactions that can topple your morale . Whatever the case, that pendulum can swing pretty quick.

But at the risk of inducing flashbacks and nightmares, we’ve assembled a list of the most egregious food-service phrases uttered by the worst of coworkers and customers alike. Avert your eyes, members of the hospitality industry. This is going to be brutal.