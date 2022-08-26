Working in food service can be great. You get to cook tasty meals, feed hungry people, and watch as they and their appetites walk blessedly out of your life. It’s a simple and uncomplicated process, almost as old as meat over flame.
But with the wrong mix of patrons or staff, a shift at the diner can be a deep-fried, teeth-grinding slice of pure hell. Sometimes a single phrase is all it takes to catapult your day from one extreme to the other; at other times, it’s the cumulative weight of banal interactions that can topple your morale. Whatever the case, that pendulum can swing pretty quick.
But at the risk of inducing flashbacks and nightmares, we’ve assembled a list of the most egregious food-service phrases uttered by the worst of coworkers and customers alike. Avert your eyes, members of the hospitality industry. This is going to be brutal.