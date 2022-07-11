Multiple knives found in Subway sandwiches

The first instance on record of a knife being spotted in a Subway sandwich was in 2008. CBS News reported that a man got a 12-inch cold cut sandwich, and when he bit into it, he chomped down right onto the handle of a serrated knife. Luckily he avoided biting into the blade, but still reported stomach issues from eating the knife-tainted loaf . (I guess you never really know what’s in Subway’s bread.)

More recently, a handful of posts on TikTok show this is becoming more and more common (or at least some kind of weird hoax trend). O ne user even admitted to being the sandwich artist who left at least one of them behind.