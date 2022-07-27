Perfectly preserved bag of McDonald’s

Of all the places to find a bag of fries, right next to the toilet is probably one of the least appetizing. More nauseating still would be if that bag of fries were more than 60 years old. Such was the case for the Jones family, who, as NBC News reported earlier this year, found a perfectly preserved order of fries and two empty hamburger wrappers in the wall behind their toilet paper holder when doing some renovations.

The home, which is in Crystal Lake, Illinois, sits just 30 miles or so from Des Plaines, Illinois, where Ray Kroc opened the first McDonald’s franchise outside of California (though this meal likely came from the franchise that opened a half mile from the house in 1959). The Joneses decided to hold onto the pieces of history, keeping the fries in a Tupperware container out of reach of their children so the ancient spuds don’t get eaten.