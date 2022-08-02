T he first time I became aware of Ryan Reynolds was while watching the ABC sitcom Two Guys, a Girl, and a Pizza Place. The first episode aired on March 10, 1998, and not only did it solidify that Reynolds’ star would soon rise, it also seemed to announce that food would always be a part of that rise.

Now, nearly 25 years later, Reynolds has put food and drinks front and center thanks to his many business ventures—it seems this dude likes to keep very, very busy. Not only are there several brands that he personally has a stake in, but many to which he lends his creative vision through his production and marketing brands, Maximum Effort and MNTN. The pizza place may have since closed, but through these campaigns, Reynolds’ love for food and drinks lives on.