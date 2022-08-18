Special ordering

Even your favorite supermarket can’t carry every single product you want, but many will place special orders if you just ask. Have a dinner party coming up and plan to serve some rare species of sustainably sourced fish? Whole Foods will order it for you , as will Publix, and call you when it’s available for pickup, or deliver it to you . Or if your store stocks Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom but not Cream of Onion, they might be able to place a one-time or recurring order on some of the latter. There’s no harm in asking, and the store will often be happy to oblige—after all, they want to keep customers happy and returning.