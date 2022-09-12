I Want to Die But I Want to Eat Tteokbokki: A Memoir by Baek Sehee, Translated by Anton Hur

Baek Sehee’s memoir was a runaway hit in South Korea, in part because it got the stamp of approval from BTS’s RM—now it’s being translated for English speaking audiences to enjoy. The memoir details Baek Sehee’s deep depression and sessions with her psychiatrist to help her understand it. The silver lining that keeps her going through it all is her love for her favorite street food, the hot, spicy rice cake called tteokbokki.

Out now through Bloomsbury.