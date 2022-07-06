At most grocery stores, there are no areas designated as “lunch” or “dinner” aisles, but there’s always a “breakfast” aisle. Have you ever thought about why that is? One potential reason is that so many iconic American products are aimed specifically at the so-called most important meal of the day. Ever since Will Keith Kellogg and John Harvey Kellogg introduced the world to Corn Flakes, and the Quaker Oats Company quickly followed up with both Puffed Rice and Puffed Wheat (calling them the “eighth wonder of the world”), breakfast has been part of our identity.

But the breakfast aisle at the grocery store has far more variety and more utility than you’d think. Even if you’re not a breakfast person, there’s plenty you can do with the staples found in this most underrated aisle. Below are seven ways you can use the breakfast aisle to your advantage.