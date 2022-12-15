Anyone who enjoys eating food owes a great debt to scientists. They have provided us with vital information like the impacts that ultra-processed foods have on us. They’ve also tackled mysteries which are more esoteric and, most likely, have no useful application, like how many hot dogs a person is capable of eating.



Today, we’re going to focus on the latter: t he scientific studies of food that are, to use a scientific term, weird. The weirdness may lie in the hypothesis, the methodology, or in the conclusion— and often, all three! Let’s science.