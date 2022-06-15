Dak-ttongjip, aka “chicken poo house”

This one will never get old. In Korean, chicken gizzards are called dak-ttongjip. It isn’t an unusual dish in and of itself , but the name is vulnerable to mistranslation. While the “ttongjip” part can refer to a large intestine or stomach (which is still weirdly incorrect, since this is a gizzard), if you separate the “ttong” and the “jip,” you get a totally different result.

Simply put, “ttong” means “poo” in Korean, and “jip” means “house.” So if you put the whole thing together, you get “chicken poo house,” which is not only anatomically incorrect but also hilarious. When my mom first told me what chicken gizzards were called, you can probably imagine how I reacted.

There are restaurants in South Korea that specialize in cooking chicken gizzards, and there’s an infamous picture (that you can find on Reddit) of a restaurant that’s straight up says “Chicken Asshole Restaurant” in English, right on its sign. I’m just grateful that it’s not actually chicken assholes; gizzards are pretty good.