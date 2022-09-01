Steak

Donald Trump has a lot of unusual eating habits, one of which involves eating well-done steak with ketchup . But if you put ketchup anywhere near a fancy cut of meat, most people look at you as if you’ve sprouted a third eyeball. I can see the appeal of using a condiment to rescue a particularly overcooked piece of meat, but isn’t that what steak sauce is for? The situation has to be pretty dire before ketchup is your best option. And if you’re in a high-end restaurant—the most advisable place to order steak —you’re probably not being served a cut of meat that needs rescuing in the first place.