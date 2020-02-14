Someone dropped a $100 bill at a California grocery store, but on purpose

Screenshot : CBS Sacramento

Wrangling children at a grocery store is never easy, but when they’re not puncturing bags of flour and “helping” to carry a half-open carton of eggs over to the cart, your kid just might uncover some hidden treasure in the cereal aisle.



No, not Hidden Treasures cereal, but definitely the next best thing. CNN reports that 6-year-old Daphne Kenny of Sacramento was recently grocery shopping with her mom when she found a piece of paper lying on the shelf. It was a folded note that said, “Whoever finds this, I love you,” with a $100 bill tucked inside. Daphne’s mother, Danica, told CNN she considered keeping the money for herself (since “To [a 6-year-old] a penny is the same as a $100 bill”) but instead decided to let Daphne keep the money and spend it as she wished. Unfortunately, Daphne was 25 years too late to purchase $100 worth of Hidden Treasures.

But Daphne did decide to blow through the cash at a place you’d only ever head to on someone else’s dime: Build-a-Bear Workshop, where two plush cat skins were purchased, stuffed, fluffed, and dressed to the nines. Both cats are named Steamy because that is Daphne’s actual cat’s name.

Danica said of the experience, “I hope it makes her think how her actions can affect other people and that even something small can make somebody happy.” And it makes us think about which other grocery stores in the Sacramento area might have been visited by this good Samaritan with deep pockets and a lot of love to give.