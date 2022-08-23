Back-to-school season means a return to routine after the laissez-faire summer months, and f ixed in the center of that routine is school lunch, students’ precious 45-minute respite from getting their brains back up to full operational capacity.



If you brought your own meals to school like I did , that meant a rotating cast of sandwiches, gummies, cookies, and veggies wedged tightly into a tiny box every weekday . But every once in a while, I’d be handed a $5 bill and thrown headf irst into the W ild W est of the lunch line.

Over the years, I learned the secrets on both sides of the table: how to keep your homemade lunch fresh and tasty, and how to transform the typical cafeteria fodder into decadent treats. Maybe future generations can learn from the intel below.