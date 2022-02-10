All great love stories begin and end with a side of fries. For couples who se origin story leads back to the moment they locked eyes after reaching for the exact same order (No. 5 no onions and a large drink), there’s no better way to honor their love than by taking it back to the beginning. Other couples just happen to have a mutual love for one particular fast food chain, and it is that chain that has kept their connection strong on their journey to the altar.

Whatever the case may be, getting married at a fast food restaurant or planning a wedding with a full fast food theme is a fantasy many have made come true. If you and your partner have ever played with the idea of having Ronald McDonald officiate your wedding or cutting into a Whopper tower instead of a cake at your reception, look to these couples as a source of inspiration.