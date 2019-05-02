Photo: Crazytang (E+/Getty Images)

Florida news stories, you never disappoint: CBS12 reports from Okeechobee that three teen food workers were not just fired, but arrested, after an anonymous source (narc!) reported they had conspired to spit in some deputies’ food. The two deputies stopped by Highway 55 Restaurant on Saturday night, and surveillance footage “confirmed the accusations” of spittle conspiring.

Now the teens are unemployed. They were also each charged “with Florida Anti-Tampering Act-Food, a first-degree felony, and battery on a law enforcement officer, a third-degree felony, according to the sheriff’s office” and were taken to the Department Of Juvenile Justice. That the teens were charged with two felonies proves how seriously the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office is taking this crime.

Sheriff Noel E. Stephen stated, “There is no excuse for actions such as this and will not be tolerated.” CBS12 says that the deputies are not being medically treated. Heads up, fellow kids! Cameras are everywhere, you know that. That’s how all these other food spitters got caught, like this Montana Pita Pit employee, and this Detroit Tigers concession worker, and even more.