Believe it or not, 2022 is just around the corner, which means it’s time to look to the future. With any luck, the new year will bring significantly fewer pandemic concerns—and significantly more delicious snacks. And if Whole Foods Market’s just-released list of anticipated food trends for 2022 is any indication, we’re on the right track.

We learned of the predictions via a press release sent to The Takeout, which outlines the grocery brand’s top 10 anticipated food trends for 2022. As a reminder, last year’s predictions included things like “epic breakfast,” upcycled foods, and boozy kombucha. Fortunately, this year’s predictions are a bit more exciting, compiled by a Trends Council of Whole Foods Market team members, local foragers, and regional and global buyers. You can check out the entire report online; for now, here are some highlights:

Yuzu



Whole Foods predicts that yuzu, a citrus mainly cultivated in Japan, Korea and China, will continue “taking the culinary world by storm.” It’s tart, sour, and versatile, popping up in soups, veggies, noodles, sauces, and fish dishes.

Whole Foods predicts an increase in “reducetarianism,” or reducing consumption of meat, dairy, and eggs without cutting them out completely. The brand writes: “When animal products are on the menu, reducetarians make them count, opting for premium grass-fed meat... and pasture-raised eggs.”

Whole Foods predicts the continued rise of “dialed-down spirits;” in other words, drinks that “provide the taste and sophistication of cocktails without the buzz.” Heck, we’ve got a whole column devoted to booze-free options.

Moringa

Whole Foods notes that moringa, a plant largely native to India, is “gaining steam in the U.S. as matcha’s latest alternative.” Its nutrient-dense leaves can be found in powder form and added to smoothies, sauces, baked goods, and even frozen desserts.

Functional fizz

As we’ve reported previously, consumers are seeking out sparkling drinks that offer a little extra oomph—otherwise known as “functional beverages.” That includes everything from probiotic seltzers to low-sugar sodas with real fruit juice.

Any of these trends float your boat? Stay tuned for more end-of-year predictions courtesy of the dweebs at The Takeout.