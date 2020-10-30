2020 is the year of the wee turkey

A meeting of the Tiny Turkey Caucus, probably Image : Nick David ( Getty Images )

For the first time ever, I’m not going home to southern Missouri for Thanksgiving. My adherence to CDC guidelines means a few things: one, I’m pretty sad; two, I get to be the boss of my very own Thanksgiving dinner. Judging by the internet discourse, I’m not alone in that endeavor—which explains why supermarkets are stocking up on little tiny turkeys for pint-sized COVID Thanksgivings.



In years past, the average size of a Thanksgiving turkey was about 16 pounds. This year, supermarkets are stocking smaller birds. The Today Show reported that Stew Leonard’s, a family-run supermarket chain in the Northeast, found that most customers anticipate a smaller Thanksgiving dinner this year as relatives choose not to gather in large groups. Today also notes that a similar Butterball study found that about 25% of people are seeking a smaller turkey for this year’s festivities.

Realistically, I know that turkeys come in a wide array of sizes. Chances are, the smaller turkeys on store shelves won’t look much different from turkeys of yore—but it’s still fun to think about a tiny fowl grown in a tiny egg and served on a tiny plate.

Worried about how to prepare your little bird? If this is your first time spearheading Thanksgiving dinner on your own, you have options. You can call or text Butterball’s Turkey Talk helpline if your bird looks funky. Today reports that stores like Kroger are also adding more plant-based proteins for the holiday. And if you’d rather not navigate the complex world of giblets, there’s always Popeye’s.

